Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,759.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,619.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

