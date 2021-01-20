Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,759.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,619.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.