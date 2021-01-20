Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,865.26

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,865.26 and last traded at $1,864.00, with a volume of 74547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,784.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,759.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,619.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.