Altabancorp (ALTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million. On average, analysts expect Altabancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALTA opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 18,000 shares worth $486,795. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

