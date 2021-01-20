AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.88

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.88 and last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 395132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

