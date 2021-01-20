Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 27,765 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. 235,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

