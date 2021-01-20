Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 22,795 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,378,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,020,575.60.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. 235,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -309.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.