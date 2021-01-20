Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.92

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.92 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 25758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALS. TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.61 million and a P/E ratio of -20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.43.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

