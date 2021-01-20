Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.00

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.19.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

