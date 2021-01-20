Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) Trading Up 0.5%

Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €120.80 ($142.12) and last traded at €120.40 ($141.65). 3,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €119.80 ($140.94).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $688.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

