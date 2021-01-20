Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $120.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.31 billion to $121.60 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $87.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $380.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.82 billion to $382.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $429.32 billion to $459.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,170.44. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.