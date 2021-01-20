Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 13.7%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.74. 736,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 384,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -15.09.
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%.
About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.