Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 13.7%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.74. 736,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 384,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -15.09.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambow Education as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

