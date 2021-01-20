Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 8%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.52. 648,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 406,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -15.09.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

