AMC Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 159,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 72,278 call options.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 2,056,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,154,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $618.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

