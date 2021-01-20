AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.10

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $39,605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 247.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 285,622 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 943.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 58.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

