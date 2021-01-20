Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.05 and last traded at $57.53. 602,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 593,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $4,591,330.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,434 shares of company stock worth $41,637,481 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

