American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 467,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,031,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

