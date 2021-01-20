American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Raised by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 457.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 4.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Airlines Group worth $33,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

