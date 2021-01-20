American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

