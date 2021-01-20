American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 23.4%

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) shares shot up 23.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. 1,330,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 641,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$129.20 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00.

In other American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) news, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,407 shares in the company, valued at C$1,609,383.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,498.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

