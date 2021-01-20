American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Trading Up 7.7%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 251,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 73,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

