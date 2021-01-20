American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Trading Up 7.7%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 251,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 73,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

