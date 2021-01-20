Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $213.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.