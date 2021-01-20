Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.27 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

