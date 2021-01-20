Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 50,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,863. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.