Amit Munshi Sells 50,000 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $4,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $4,007,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00.

ARNA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. 466,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,100. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $128,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.