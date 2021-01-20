Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.25

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 1788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,597 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 686,963 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,748 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

