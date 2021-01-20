Amon (AMN) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $14,694.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.