Amoveo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.51 million and $803.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $22.24 or 0.00063923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

