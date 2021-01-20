Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APH stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

