Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Up 10.3%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 6,989,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,181,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $277.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

