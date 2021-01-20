Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002931 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $204.03 million and approximately $16.78 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth's total supply is 342,559,311 coins and its circulating supply is 201,077,082 coins. Ampleforth's official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

