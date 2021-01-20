Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMFPF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $500.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

