Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.70. 4,155,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 6,809,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 6,277,958 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after buying an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 80.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after buying an additional 1,319,780 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

