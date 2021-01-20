Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.51

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.51 and last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 3457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

