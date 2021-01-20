Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.51

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.51 and last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 3457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.
The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76.
In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
