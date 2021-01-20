Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.51

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.51 and last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 3457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.
ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 91.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2,609.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
