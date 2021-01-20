Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.51

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.51 and last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 3457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 91.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2,609.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

