Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 542.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $832.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

