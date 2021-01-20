Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $436.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.90 million and the highest is $451.36 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $385.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

