Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $22.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $25.50 million. Evolus posted sales of $19.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $57.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.10 million to $61.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.90 million, with estimates ranging from $6.29 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evolus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Evolus by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

