Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $76.12.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

