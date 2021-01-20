Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.47 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $13.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $15.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

PPG stock opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,668,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

