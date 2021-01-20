Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $202.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.75 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $175.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $972.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.04 million to $975.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,540 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 330.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 518,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after buying an additional 254,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 202,926 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

