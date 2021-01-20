Analysts Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 319,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,219. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 2,844,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 378.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 973.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 616,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

