Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post sales of $903.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $911.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.09 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $843.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,231.16 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,250.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,031.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

