Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($1.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

ONCS opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

