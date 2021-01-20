Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($4.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

PHIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 9,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.31. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.