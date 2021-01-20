Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $4.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.16. RH reported earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

RH stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.28. 319,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.25 and a 200-day moving average of $377.93. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.