Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($6.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

USAC stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,847. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

