Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2021 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Velodyne Lidar had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Velodyne Lidar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

1/5/2021 – Velodyne Lidar had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Velodyne Lidar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

12/15/2020 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

