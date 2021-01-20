Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (AEP, CAAP, CAAS, CARE, CEA, CMP, CNOB, MS, PYPL, RYCEY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 20th:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $81.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

