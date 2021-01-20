Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (AF, BA, BAS, BATS, EZJ, IAG, LHA, MOV, MRAAY, NFLX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 20th:

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) was given a €5.10 ($6.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $215.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.10 ($7.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $685.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

